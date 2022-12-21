Lifestyle

5 best pre-workout snacks for the perfect fitness session

Dec 21, 2022

Eat these five things before you hit the gym

Let's help you make the right choices. Chowing down on random food before a workout is as unhealthy as it is to eat nothing at all. So what to do? Well, the key is to eat the right things at the time right time to optimize the benefits of your sweaty fitness sessions. Check out the top five pre-workout snacks that you should consider.

Bananas

Bananas are loaded with natural sugar and starch that offers the body a much-needed burst of energy before workout. As they're also quite rich in carbohydrates, one medium-sized banana is enough to keep you going at the gym. It's best to eat it at least 45 minutes before you hit the gym so that you are able to freely indulge in your fitness activities.

Oatmeal

If you are someone who enjoys workout in the morning, oatmeal can be your go-to pre-workout snack. It is instant, wholesome, filling, and keeps you prepared before your body gets into fitness mode. Known to settle well and offer a good amount of energy, it's recommended to eat a serving of oatmeal when you have less than 60 minutes pre-workout.

Peanut butter sandwich

A peanut butter sandwich is a great pre-workout snack, provided it is made of whole wheat or multigrain bread. It is a good source of nutrition for the folks who hit the gym early in the morning as it helps them to break the overnight fast. It's recommended to consume it at least 45 minutes to an hour before you start your workout.

Fruit smoothie

If you have more than an hour's time before you burn some calories at the gym, a fruit smoothie is a wholesome pre-workout snack to consider. To make this, blend in one scoop of chocolate whey protein, banana, milk, or water, one handful of spinach, one tablespoon of peanut butter, and some ice. Make sure the whey protein is free of artificial sweeteners.

Yogurt

Yogurt is a rich source of proteins and calcium, making it another excellent pre-workout snack. As it is easy on the stomach and digestive tract, it's safe to consume before you go for an intense fitness session. To make it more flavorful, you can add some honey, your favorite fruits, or whole-grain cereals. Best to consume if have more than 60 minutes pre-workout.