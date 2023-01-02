Lifestyle

Steps to take in your 20s for a healthier heart

Jan 02, 2023

Certain lifestyle changes can help in strengthening your heart

You reap what you sow, and this holds true even in the case of your heart. From the lifestyle choices you make, the food you intake, and your amount of sleep to living a sedentary lifestyle, everything accumulates as you grow older. If you want to keep your heart healthy in your fifties, start with these five steps in your twenties.

Know your family's health history

It doesn't necessarily mean that you'll suffer the same cardiac problems if someone in your family has a history of cardiovascular diseases. However, it does increase your chances of heart disease and stroke. Learn your family's health history and discuss with your doctor the risky lifestyle patterns so that you can correct them at the earliest and plan your heart's future accordingly.

Refrain from smoking from the very beginning

Smoking regularly increases the risk of coronary artery disease. It can cause your blood vessels to thicken and constrict, which increases plaque buildup inside them. Even non-smokers who are exposed to external smoking are vulnerable to having a stroke. Your risk of developing coronary heart disease reduces by half after a year of quitting, and fully after five years of quitting.

Look into your diet

Eating unhealthy food or junk food increases your risk of developing high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, type-2 diabetes, and coronary disease. So, stay mindful of what you consume. You should consume more fruits and veggies, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, while at the same time stay away from sugary snacks, foods rich in trans fats, and excess salt.

Pursue an active lifestyle

A sedentary lifestyle is one of the leading causes of heart disease. Make staying active a part of your 20s if you want to stay future-proof of cardiovascular diseases. Add cardio exercises like running, cycling, and swimming to your workout schedule. If you don't find much time for exercising, try HIIT exercises as it consumes less time and delivers more.

Get enough sleep

The recommended sleep duration for an adult is between seven to nine hours a night. Not adhering to the recommended sleep hours for a longer period could put your heart at risk. Poor sleep has been linked to high blood pressure, it can also make you less likely to want to exercise, which is not great for your heart.