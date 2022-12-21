Lifestyle

Me time: Tips to make the most of it

Taking time out for yourself is not a luxury, it's a necessity

Me time can be difficult to find, especially when you are juggling between work and family. When you get some time off, it is important to engage yourself in some self-care. Not having time for yourself for a long period can make you lose a sense of the things that really make you happy. Make the most of your me time with these tips.

Explore your creative side

Take a break from your busy work schedule, pull out your diary and a pen, and draw something. You don't have to create a masterpiece, just sketch anything you feel like at the moment. If you are not into sketching, try dancing or cooking. Make the most of your me time by indulging in activities that help you explore your creative side.

Treat yourself to good food

When you feel too overwhelmed with work or just daily life struggles, treat yourself to good food. Having a tasty meal is one of the best times to spend your me-time. Go to a restaurant with a calm and serene view, sit and appreciate yourself for making it this far as you wait for your favorite food item to arrive.

Make a phone call to your old friend

If you live in the same city as your old friend, visit them. Or, make a phone call if they live somewhere far away. Having a conversation with an old friend is like opening an old book with lots of memories and funny moments. Everyone cherishes such conversations, but it's hard to get them these days. Here's your chance!

Take a power nap

One of the easiest and most powerful ways to have some me time: take a nap. Our brains benefit from a brief period of actual sleep. Taking naps during the daytime is necessary to recover from fatigue and to help restore alertness. It refreshes your mood and body. Enjoy your me time with at least 30 minutes of powerful naps.

Just dance

Happiness is a very simple concept! The great writer Leo Tolstoy once said that if you want to be happy, just be. Dancing is one of the best me-time acts you can engage yourself in. So, get your body moving and sway to the music in the background. The spontaneous bodily movements help release dopamine which is good for both mental and physical well-being.