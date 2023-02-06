Lifestyle

What is relationship OCD? Find out if you have it.

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 06, 2023

Read about the symptoms, causes and impact of this OCD

Do you keep worrying about your relationship always? Like, thinking about your partner's flaws or having intrusive thoughts that you deserve someone better? Keep reading as we are here to introduce you to a disorder called relationship OCD. This disorder is centered around doubts and fears about your relationship or partner. Here is all you need to know about this disorder.

What is relationship OCD?

Relationship OCD is a form of obsessive-compulsive disorder. People with this disorder experience intrusive thoughts and compulsive behaviors related to their relationship with their romantic partner. They keep getting unwanted, intrusive, and upsetting doubts about their partners. These thought patterns can considerably stress out the person with this form of OCD and can also be detrimental to their relationship.

What are the symptoms?

Relationship OCD may manifest as intrusive and disturbing thoughts about your relationship or your partner, excessive concern about your partner's happiness or well-being, or constantly seeking reassurance from them. Some other signs and symptoms include always thinking about your partner's flaws, and thinking that you could have found a different and better partner. These thoughts eventually lead to poor focus and concentration.

What are the causes?

The exact causes of OCD are not very clear yet, but a slew of factors have been shown to develop the symptoms. You may develop relationship OCD if you have a history of abuse or trauma or if you have lost a loved one. Though many of us experience relationship anxiety from time to time, people with relationship OCD experience it much more intensely.

Types of relationship OCD

There are basically two types of relationship OCD. While some people may experience one or the other, it is quite possible for individuals to experience both at the same time. The first one is relationship-focused, where the symptoms are centered around the relationship itself. The second one is partner-focused, where the symptoms revolve around the characteristics of the individual's partner.

How OCD impacts romantic relationships

Your relationship OCD can cause you to constantly seek reassurance from your partner, which can eventually lead to frustration and confusion. Your partner may feel as if you are being needy and that their personal boundaries﻿ are not being respected. You may also feel the need to conceal your emotions in order to not get exposed in front of your partner.