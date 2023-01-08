Lifestyle

5 ways to get going when going gets tough

5 ways to get going when going gets tough

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 08, 2023, 10:10 pm 3 min read

Remember, there's light at the end of the tunnel

We all falter and hit a rough patch in our lives. But life doesn't end there! It can seem like the problems are continuing to occur in a never-ending loop, but remember, there's light at the end of the tunnel. If you are going through a tough phase in life, keep reading to know how to keep going when the going gets tough.

Know what's in your control

When you're going through a bad phase and have been stressing out for a long time, it's easy to fall into the downward spiral of a victim mentality. In such scenarios, accept that not everything is within your control. Step back and try to figure out what things are under your control and focus on what can be done to turn around the situation.

Find the way to cope that works for you

For some people, being occupied in day-to-day work like gardening, cleaning the shelves, and cooking work well in helping them cope. Meanwhile, others respond well to self-healing practices like yoga, meditation, mindfulness, doing simple breathing exercises, working out, going for a run, and enjoying nature, among others. Find out what works best in your case and take out time to practice it more often.

Know what coping mechanisms are unhealthy

When you have finally found out what coping mechanisms work best for you, it's also important to steer clear of unhealthy coping mechanisms which you may have adopted in your current bad phase. Unhealthy mechanisms include addiction to alcohol, smoking, thoughtless shopping, or binge eating, among others. If you notice these habits are going out of hand, don't shy away from getting professional help.

Remember why you started

Before deciding to quit on the task or your goal, remember the reason why you started. Whenever things are at their worst, your number one reason for doing them is going to make you sail through the rough waters. You need something to cling to that reminds you of this reason. Find that and hang on.

Make it a habit to keep moving forward

The best thing about habits is that they can be formed through conscious efforts. Of course, you need to have good habits in place, not bad ones. Moving forward is a great habit to inculcate. You are going to face bad days and slip-ups and may miss doing what's important some days. Moving forward is all about getting back on track.