Lifestyle

National Pizza Week 2023: Try these 'pizzastic' recipes

National Pizza Week 2023: Try these 'pizzastic' recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 08, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Say cheese because it's National Pizza Week

This one's probably the most "cheesy" week of the year! Calling out all pizza lovers—did you know that your favorite dish has a whole week dedicated to it? The US is celebrating National Pizza Week from January 8-14 this year, giving you seven chances (days) to tuck into this Italian delight. However, besides your regulars, try cooking these five extraordinary pizzas.

Scone pizza

Combine flour, baking powder, soda, and mustard. Add some butter to form crumbs. Now stir in some cheese, curd, onions, egg, and milk. Mix everything well and make a smooth dough. Pat it out into a round shape and then brush it with oil. Top it with veggies and layer them with cheese. Drizzle oil, sprinkle herbs, and bake at 220 degrees Celsius.

Bun pizza

Grab some buns and scoop out their top. In a pan, add some butter and saute onions, capsicum, and garlic with Italian seasoning and salt. Heat the buns in the same pan for a minute. Apply pizza sauce and grated cheese inside them. On the top, layer them with sauteed veggies and Italian herbs. Cook them in a pan until the cheese melts. Enjoy!

Crispy cabbage pizza

Slice some cabbage and soak it in water and vinegar. Drain the water and dry the cabbage. Mix it with flour and eggs. Grab a non-stick pan and heat some oil. Add the cabbage and cook till it's golden brown. On its cooked side, spread tomato sauce, onions, mushrooms, coriander, red paprika, and cheese. Cook until cheese melts and slice with a pizza cutter.

Pizza Pianta

To make the dough, combine millet flour, tapioca flour, garlic powder, soy milk, baking powder, seasonings, and water. Once done, scoop out small balls and roll them into pizza bases. Slightly bake for two minutes, and then spread pizza sauce and cheese. Bake again. Once 75% baked, add veggies and then bake once more. Garnish with basil and serve hot.

Pizza Panne

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Dissolve yeast and sugar in some lukewarm water. Separately, combine refined flour and salt. To this, add the yeast mixture and knead it into a soft dough. Spread it on a flour-dusted worktop and roll out a thin disc. Spread some olive oil. Add rosemary and garlic and cut them into long triangles. Bake and serve.