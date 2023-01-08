Lifestyle

5 most common insecurities in relationships you shouldn't overlook

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 08, 2023

Be gentle with yourself and discuss your insecurities with your partner

Insecurities in relationships are quite common and natural, but when they give your partner the power to make decisions on your behalf, then they become relationship red flags. Scroll through this list of the five most common insecurities in relationships to recognize which ones you might be having in yours. Remember, insecurities in relationships should always be looked at with faith, love, and support.

Attachment insecurity

Many people have difficulty in forming secure attachments and making stable emotional connections with their partners. This attachment insecurity gives rise to several relationship issues like jealousy, trust issues, leaving your partner before they have a chance to hurt you, etc. These attachment issues have their roots in childhood traumas; it is always advisable to seek professional help to deal with them.

Physical insecurity

Social media is filled with people flaunting their perfectly ripped bodies and sharp jawlines. And the media is almost always busy selling us skincare and weight loss products and projecting their version of ideal beauty standards. In such an environment, it becomes easy to develop body image issues. Cultivate self-love, eliminate any negative self-talk and limit your time spent on social media.

Financial insecurity

Financial insecurity can creep in when the financial goals remain unfinished after reaching a particular age, especially among men. Another form of financial insecurity is when you and your partner aren't at the same earning level. Sit down with your partner and chalk out each other's financial goals. List short-term and long-term goals and discuss how both of you can work toward achieving them.

Social insecurity

Social insecurity creeps up on you when you feel under pressure to appear a certain way, wondering whether your social circle will accept you both together or not. It might even make you wonder whether you are good enough to be part of your partner's life. If you two love each other, turn a deaf ear to what society has to say.

Sexual insecurity

Sexual insecurities typically stem from performance anxiety due to body image issues, experiencing painful sex, reaching an early climax, not feeling confident during sex, or struggling to orgasm. Many of us remain perpetually worried about whether we will be able to satisfy our partner in bed. Be gentle with yourself, talk about your insecurities with your partner, and focus on prioritizing mutual pleasure.