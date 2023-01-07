Lifestyle

5 reasons that make strawberries 'berry' healthy to consume

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 07, 2023

Strawberries are loaded with vitamin C, proteins, calcium, and potassium

Let's explore the benefits of this pink deliciousness! From yogurts to desserts, strawberries are used in a multitude of dishes around the world owing to their fresh and zingy flavor. However, did you know that besides scoring high on taste, they are also loaded with a good amount of nutrients vital to our health? Well, here are five health benefits of strawberries.

Can promote heart health

Various studies have found a relationship between berries and improved heart health. One of these studies that were based on middle aged-people revealed that berries, including strawberries, may improve HDL "good" cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood platelets, which could cause heart-related diseases if unstable. Additionally, consuming strawberries on a regular basis has been linked to improving vascular function.

May prevent cancer

Strawberries possess properties that decrease oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, both of which are known to cause cancer when unstable. This has been backed by multiple studies that have also revealed that these red berries inhibit tumor formation in humans with liver cancer cells. Additionally, they also have ellagic acid and ellagitannins, which stop the growth of certain cancer cells.

May stabilize blood sugar levels

Instability in blood sugar regulation in the body can lead to type 2 diabetes and heart diseases. However, berries like strawberries can steer you clear of spiked blood sugar levels post a carb-rich meal. Various studies around the world have showcased that strawberries can reduce glucose digestion and reduce spikes in both glucose and insulin levels, making them useful against metabolic syndrome.

May help in weight management

If you want to manage your weight, you may want to consider savoring some strawberries as part of your daily diet. The reason? Well, these red bundles of goodness feature a low glycemic index (GI), which is quite helpful in reducing obesity and its consequences. Although they are sweet in flavor, they have low calories, being the perfect fix for sweet cravings.

May boost immunity

Strawberries are packed with vitamin C, which is essential for the body to fight off pathogens that cause infections and diseases. What's more, they are abundant in proteins, dietary fiber, calcium, iron, potassium, and folate, all of which help you strengthen your immune system. In addition to this, they are also rich in vitamin A, phosphorus, and magnesium, which promote overall immunity.