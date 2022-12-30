Lifestyle

Here are 5 unknown health benefits of basil seeds

Dec 30, 2022

Basil seeds are popularly used in desserts and beverages

Also known as sabja seeds, basil seeds have been used in Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine for a long time for their health benefits. These healthy seeds are packed with plant compounds, fiber, minerals, and Omega-3 fat. Popularly used in drinks and desserts, they have a mild flavor and a gelatinous texture when soaked. Here are the top five health benefits of basil seeds.

Reduces blood sugar levels

Packed with fiber and anti-diabetic properties, basil seeds help to prevent the spike in blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes. According to studies, people who consumed basil seeds just before a meal didn't experience a rise in their blood sugar levels after the meal. Consuming these seeds regularly can help slow down metabolic activity and regulate the conversion of carbohydrates into glucose.

Good for your skin

Packed with Vitamins A, C, and K, these crunchy seeds will give you radiant and blemish-free skin. Loaded with anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties, they also prevent skin infections like eczema and psoriasis. Basil seeds help delay premature aging and prevents acne, pimples, and black spots. They help fight free radicals, tighten skin pores, reduce wrinkles and fine lines, and regenerate healthy skin cells.

Promotes digestive health

Packed with high amounts of fiber, basil seeds promote your digestive functions and regularize your bowel movements. As you consume more fiber along with lots of water, the soluble fibers draw water to your large intestines, thereby softening the stool. These seeds are also packed with diuretic properties that help eliminate toxins and cleanse the kidneys. They also help soothe acidity and heartburn.

Helps in weight loss

Rich in soluble fiber and protein, basil seeds keep you full for a longer period of time and keep unhealthy cravings at bay. This helps in effective weight loss as these seeds are also low in calories and high in nutrients, helping you stay in shape. They have a high content of alpha-linolenic acid that stimulate fat-burning metabolism in the body.

Reduces stress and anxiety

A rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids, basil seeds have a calming effect on the body and help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. They help in boosting your mood and reduce the levels of stress hormones in your body, thereby making you feel happy and relaxed. High in tannins, flavonoids, and terpenoids, these seeds stimulate antioxidant activity which offers memory-enhancing effects.