Yoga is among the most trending and enjoyable health and wellness practices around the world. The reason? Well, right from our hair and skin to bones and muscles, it offers a host of benefits that are second to none. Speaking of skin, there are some yoga asanas that can help us with the much-needed glow. Here are five of them. Check them out!

Trikonasana

Stand with your feet wide apart. Turn your right toes outward while your left ones face inside with a 45-degree angle. Hinge your back a little and bring your right hand down to the floor. Extend the left arm toward the ceiling, just parallel to the right arm. Gaze up toward the ceiling and hold it for a minute. Repeat on the opposite side.

Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor with your face down and place your hands next to your shoulders Stretch your legs as much as possible, slowly inhale, and then lift your upper body. Ensure that your toes and pubis form a straight line and touch the floor. Hold this asana for about 20 to 30 seconds. Then exhale and return to the original position.

Ustrasana

Kneel on the floor and keep your hips and thighs straight in one line. Place your hands on your buttocks, keep your fingers downward, and lean backward to form an arch. Then hold your heels bending backward, and stay in the position for at least 15 to 20 seconds. Ensure that you don't strain your neck while doing this asana.

Dhanurasana

Lie on the floor and keep your face down. Now bend your knees and hold your feet with your hands. Inhale, lift your hands and feet along with your chest and shoulders. Stay in this position for 30 seconds. Once done, release and return to the original pose while exhaling. Doing this pose can make your skin healthy and glowing.

Halasana

Lie on your back and place your arms beside you. Inhale and use your abdominal muscles to lift your feet off the ground and raise your legs 90 degrees in the air. Then gently bring them down to 180 degrees over your head till your toes touch the ground. Keep breathing normally. Hold this pose for a few seconds and then relax.