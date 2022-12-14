Lifestyle

National Bouillabaisse Day: Check out this classic French recipe

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 14, 2022, 10:49 am 2 min read

Bouillabaisse is a traditional French seafood stew

December 14 is celebrated as National Bouillabaisse Day! Originating in Marseille, France, Bouillabaisse is a soup that is made with fish, shellfish, and vegetables. This day was created to honor the traditional Marseille dish and to encourage people to try making it at home. Whether you've had it before or not, give this classic a try. This recipe serves 12.

Ingredients you will need

You will need a three-fourth cup of olive oil, two thinly sliced onions, two sliced leeks, three seeded and chopped tomatoes, four minced cloves of garlic, one sprig of fennel leaf, one bay leaf, one teaspoon of orange zest. Also assemble 350 grams of mussels, 2.25kg sea bass, 2.25 kg fish stock, parsley, rouille, one pinch of saffron, and salt and pepper to taste.

Prepare the broth

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan, and throw in the onion, leeks, and fennel. Cook and stir over low flame for about 10 minutes until softened. Stir through the garlic and cook for two minutes more, then add chopped tomatoes, star anise, and saffron. Simmer for a minute or two and bubble everything gently until you have a thin tomatoey soup.

Pour in the fish stock

Season the combination to taste with salt and pepper. Turn up the heat to high and bring the mix to a simmer so that the oil and water combine. Then pour in the fish stock. Continue cooking for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the fish is cooked. The fish should be opaque and tender, but still firm. It should not be falling apart.

Scatter the mussels and simmer

Once the chunky tomato broth has cooked, pass the soup through a sieve into a large, clean pan and bring it to a gentle simmer. Now, scatter the mussels and simmer everything for about five minutes until just cooked and the mussels have opened. Use a slotted spoon to carefully scoop the fish and mussels out onto a platter.

Prepare the platter and serve hot

Moisten the scooped-out fish and mussels with just a little broth and sprinkle some chopped parsley. Bring everything to the table. Taste the bouillabaisse and adjust the seasoning. Top each serving with one teaspoon of rouille and keep the remainder on the sides. Garnish with more parsley or tarragon or chives, if desired. Your bouillabaisse is ready, serve hot.