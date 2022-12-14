Lifestyle

5 Indian cake recipes to try this Christmas

Dec 14, 2022

These desi Indian cakes are the perfect dessert to have on a winter evening

With Christmas Day almost here, why always opt for western cakes and pastries when our very own Indian sinful desserts can surprise you with their taste and texture? Indian cake recipes are not only nutritious and wholesome but also delicious as well. The addition of luscious toppings makes them even more decadent. Here are five desi cake recipes to try.

Milk cake

This sweet Indian mithai resembles a cake. Combine together milk powder and little cold milk and keep aside. Add milk, ghee, sugar, a pinch of alum or phitkari, and the milk powder mix to a kadhai and combine everything well. Cook the mixture well while stirring continuously for approximately 25 minutes until thick. Garnish with edible silver sheets, cut into pieces and serve.

Atta cake

This light, fluffy and soft cake can be had as an evening tea-time snack or as a post-dinner dessert. Mix together atta, jaggery, baking powder, cinnamon powder, and soda bicarbonate in a bowl. Blend together yogurt and oil in another bowl. Combine the wet and dry ingredients and fold well. Bake the batter for one hour and 15 minutes. Serve hot.

Allahabadi cake

Cook together sugar and warm water in a pan until the sugar dissolves. Keep it aside. Whisk together the dissolved sugar and butter in a bowl until soft peaks form. Add eggs and beat well. Add soaked raisins and petha and mix again. Place the batter in an oil-greased cake tin and bake for a few minutes. Enjoy your cake with some tea.

Masala chai cake

Boil milk along with tea leaves, cinnamon sticks, grated ginger, and cloves. Brew the tea and strain. Sieve together flour, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and cardamom powder. Whisk together yogurt, oil, and sugar in another bowl. Add the dry ingredients and brewed tea to the yogurt mix and whisk well. Bake the batter for 30-35 minutes in an oil-greased pan and serve.

Gur and til cake

Whisk together eggs and jaggery powder in a bowl until fluffy. Add refined flour, and roasted white sesame seeds into the batter and mix well. Add melted butter and combine everything well. Pour the batter into an oil-greased mold and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 45 minutes. Melt together jaggery and butter and spread this mixture on top of the cake. Serve immediately.