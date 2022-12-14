Lifestyle

5 edible mushrooms found in India

Mushrooms are spore-bearing fleshy bodies of a fungus. There are more than 2000 varieties of mushrooms found around the world, of which only a few are edible. They are an essential ingredient in a variety of dishes in multiple cuisines, notably Chinese, Korean, European, and Japanese. Read on to know what types of mushrooms are found in India and what are their health benefits.

Oyster mushroom

Oyster mushrooms are one of the most widely cultivated mushrooms worldwide. These mushrooms have an oyster-shaped cap with a fleshy arm. These grow in overlapping clusters and are usually white and brown. These mushrooms have antioxidant, antitumor, and anti-inflammatory properties. These are rich in nutrients like zinc, iron, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin C, folic acid, niacin, and vitamins B-1 and B-2.

Lingzhi mushroom

Also known as reishi, the lingzhi mushroom has a large and red kidney-shaped cap with a shiny exterior and woody texture. When fresh, the lingzhi mushroom is soft, cork-like, and flat. They have traditionally been used to treat lifestyle diseases like hypertension, diabetes, asthma, hepatitis, ulcer, arthritis, nephritis, and insomnia. These mushrooms are protein-rich and packed with potassium, calcium, phosphorus, and iron.

White button mushroom

As indicative of its name, the caps of these mushrooms look like small white buttons. These are one of the most consumed varieties and are rich in nutrients like niacin and selenium. These nutrients help in weight loss and are known to prevent breast cancer. White button mushrooms have special carbohydrates that give a strong metabolism rate and also maintain glucose levels.

Shiitake mushroom

Shiitake mushrooms are considered medicinal as they are packed with anticaries agents. They are tan to dark brown, with umbrella-shaped caps that grow between two and four inches. Shiitake mushrooms contain eritadenine, a compound known to reduce cholesterol levels in the blood. They also contain beta-glucans that reduce inflammation and help prevent the intestines from absorbing cholesterol.

Porcini mushroom

Porcini mushrooms are a cult favorite in the culinary arts for their rich flavor and numerous health benefits. They have brown semi-circle-shaped convex caps with thick white stalks. This meat-like mushroom contains ergosterol which helps fight against infection-causing diseases. These mushrooms are a good source of B vitamins, protein, copper, potassium, zinc, and selenium. They are also rich in dietary fiber.