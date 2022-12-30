Lifestyle

5 easy exercises to eliminate your stubborn love handles

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 30, 2022, 03:16 pm 2 min read

Do these exercises to get rid of your waist fat

Love handles are simply the fat accumulated around your waist and abdomen area. People often blame tight clothes, but the fat that has accumulated over the years around your waist is the real culprit. If you don't love your bulgy love handles and want to get rid of them, perform these five easy-to-do home exercises on a daily basis.

Bicycle crunches

Lie on your back and lift your shoulders off the floor while supporting your head with your palms. Raise both legs and bring one knee and the opposing elbow close to each other by crunching to one side, while fully extending the other leg. Return to the starting position and then crunch to the opposite side. Repeat until the set is complete.

Mountain climbers

Start by standing up, then hinge down from your hips and rest your palms on the floor. With your hips facing towards the ceiling, keep your palms and toes intact on the floor. Then bring one knee towards the center of your stomach and then back to the original stance. Repeat the same with the other knee and keep quickly alternating between the legs.

Russian twists

Root your hip bones as you sit on the floor, keeping your knees bent. Straighten your spine backward at a 45-degree angle from the floor. Stretch out arms in front, interlacing your fingers. Then swing both your arms, while twisting your torso alike. Begin with moving towards the right, then back to the center, and then to the left. Keep repeating.

Woodchoppers

Using a dumbbell, stand with your feet hip-width apart. Start by holding the weight in both hands up by your left shoulder. Next, twist to make a chopping motion down towards your right hip. Allow your feet and knees to pivot with a twist. And finally, raise the weight back to your left shoulder. Repeat using the right side of the body.

Side plank hip lifts

Start with a side plank position by resting one elbow and your waist on the floor. Keep your legs stretched out in a straight line. Use your free arm to take support on the wall behind you. While engaging your core, lift the lower half of your body off the floor. Bring down the lower half of your body and lift up again.