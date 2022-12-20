Lifestyle

5 incredible health benefits of puffed rice or murmura

Also known as murmura, puffed rice is a healthy and pocket-friendly snack that is made by heating rice kernels under high pressure in the presence of steam. It is usually used to make delicious chaat items like bhel puri and jhaal muri. Puffed rice is low in calories and is packed with calcium, protein, and fiber. Here are five health benefits of puffed rice.

Boosts digestion

Packed with healthy nutrients, puffed rice helps improve your digestive functions and prevent gastrointestinal problems like bloating, heartburn, diarrhea, gaseous cramps, and peptic ulcer. It helps break down food particles in the stomach and intestine which aids in promoting the secretion of digestive juices and increasing the absorption of essential nutrients through the intestines. The beneficial bacteria in it help treat constipation problems.

Promotes weight loss

If you are on a weight loss diet, puffed rice can help you in the process as it is extremely light and low in calories. The high amounts of dietary fiber in it keep hunger pangs at bay and prevents overeating, thereby helping you manage a healthy weight. Puffed rice also helps increase the process of burning stored fat in your body.

Good for your skin

Loaded with antioxidant properties, puffed rice is great for your skin and makes it spotless, radiant, and glowing. It helps protect your skin from oxidative radical damage that may be caused due to harmful UVA and UVB rays. This helps in reducing aging signs like fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and dark circles. Puffed rice is also effective against eczema, acne, and pimples.

Helps strengthen your bones

Packed with essential minerals like calcium, iron, thiamine, vitamin D, riboflavin, and fiber, puffed rice help to strengthen your bones and make them healthy. It helps in proper bone cell growth and regeneration, thereby ensuring a positive structural development of your body. This healthy snack helps in preventing joint pain, fractures, and bone-related disorders like osteoporosis. It also supports your muscles and other organs.

Helps boost your immunity

Rich in essential antioxidants, minerals, and nutrients, puffed rice helps boost your immune system and protects your body from harmful infections by fighting against disease-causing microbes. This helps in reducing the risk of developing common infections like sore throat, fever, cold and cough, stomach problems, and other respiratory diseases. You can also have puffed rice balls made with jaggery to prevent common seasonal infections.