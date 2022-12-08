Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Ian Somerhalder! Sharing the heartthrob's fitness secrets

The Wake star turns 44 today! From Pulse to The Vampire Diaries, Ian Somerhalder has been a consistent favorite for many worldwide for his stellar onscreen performance. Not just that, the actor has also garnered heaps of love and attention for his lean, chiseled, and dazzling looks. On his birthday, here are the secrets that make this lad fit as a fiddle.

The 'Young Americans' actor performs 'The Prisoner Workout'

During an interview, Somerhalder once shared that he indulges in "The Prisoner Workout." It's a tad bit similar to the workout sessions that even celebrities including Charlie Hunnam and Jason Statham perform. The Prisoner Workout includes exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, air squats, dips, and burpees. It is known that he performs 125 push-ups and air squats during a session.

Somerhalder indulges in sports and thoroughly enjoys horse riding

While he doesn't really prefer missing out on his gym session even when he has a packed schedule, the actor does have other backups to stay fit at all times. During an interview, Somerhalder revealed that he enjoys playing sports like baseball and football which helps him stay fit and active. Additionally, he also loves horse riding and frequently indulges in that.

For Somerhalder, strength includes both physical and mental well-being

When it comes to fitness, Somerhalder doesn't only focus on the physical elements. During an interview, the Fearless actor shared that he has made his goal "to get back to feeling strong and grounded." And for this, the actor also gives equal weightage to his mental well-being. Additionally, he shared that he performs "daily meditation" that has changed his life by leaps and bounds.

The actor's challenging transformation for 'V Wars' is inspiring

The workload producing V Wars was something Somerhalder had never experienced in his career. "I was a tired skinny mess," he admitted during an interview. However, he rose from the ashes and pushed himself beyond his limits to do justice to the character of Dr. Swann. He trained hard for four days and indulged in his workout at least four times per day.

Here's what his days looked like during 'V Wars' shoot

Somerhalder indulged in four days of hard training and did three to four sessions per day. This was followed by four days of rest and only light fasted cardio in the morning. During nights before shooting, he used to eat pancakes and then sleep.

The 'Lost' star follows a regenerative agriculture diet plan

Not many might know, but Somerhalder grows his own food! Yes, his refrigerator is a treasure trove of beautiful, fresh, and colorful organic regenerative vegetables. The actor also once shared during an interview that he firmly believes in the relationship between what we eat and how we feel. He said, "healthy happy people make healthy happy decisions."