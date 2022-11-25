Lifestyle

Winter 'fitspiration': 5 ways to stay motivated to exercise

Nov 25, 2022

You can thank us later for these effective techniques to stay fitness-inspired this winter

The weather is cold, but you are bold! Going out for your daily workout routine could be daunting, especially during those shiver-inducing days with dark mornings and misty evenings. However, as our fitness goals know no seasons or excuses, it's important to work around the demotivation that this gloomy weather could be posing. Here are five ways to stay motivated to exercise in winter.

Workout indoors

If it's incredibly cold outside, you don't have to miss out on your workout routine. Instead, you can easily indulge in your daily exercises indoors. The warmer your environment is, the better it is for you to burn some calories. From jumping jacks, butt kicks, and leg swings to burpees, planks, squats, and spot jogging, there are multiple exercises you can do at home.

Get a workout buddy

It's easy to cancel your workout routine when alone. However, when you have a fitness partner along, you both act as a binding force of motivation for each other. With that said, look around at your friends or family and make a pact with someone who's ready to achieve their fitness goals with you. A motivated workout buddy will help you stay motivated too.

Plan your goals and maintain a journal

Journalling helps in numerous ways when it comes to staying focused. And believe us, the joy of ticking off things from the list is second to none. With that said, you can maintain a journal and plan your exercises daily to stay inspired and active. Plan doable goals so that you can achieve them, this can help you stay consistent.

Post and boast on social media

Let's face it; most of us love posting our daily routine on Instagram and other social media platforms. So, you might as well use this technique to stay committed to your workout this winter. Sharing your daily workout regimen can keep your followers and friends motivated, thereby inviting appreciation your way to keep at it. This may also earn you some workout buddies.

Shop for a new gear

Money is probably the biggest motivational force that can get us to do anything. So when you know that you have invested in new activewear like a pair of sneakers or clothes, the motivation to make use of them will come automatically. This can help you step out, burn some calories, and stay in sync with your workout goals.