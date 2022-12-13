Lifestyle

How to stop being a people pleaser, 5 simple ways

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 13, 2022

People pleasing behavior can leave you feeling drained and unhappy

There's nothing wrong with being agreeable and nice. In fact, they are much-desired traits. However, if those traits are stemming out from your urge to not upset others, it might leave you feeling emotionally drained, stressed, and burned out in the long run. People-pleasers are often extra nice and accommodating to avoid conflict. Read on to learn how you can stop this behavior.

Learn to say 'no'

Tell yourself that it is okay to say "no." As a people pleaser it may be tempting to say "maybe," or "I don't know," instead of outrightly saying "no" to situations where you deep down know you are not interested. They key is to understand that saying "no" doesn't make you a selfish person. Everyone has their priorities; you must act according to them.

You cannot please everyone

You have to make peace with the fact that you cannot make everyone happy. Making a decision or choosing to act a certain way may offend someone or the other, or even you. That is because people's needs vary. So, do not try to please everyone, instead, be as authentic as you can. Those who appreciate you will appreciate you no matter what.

Set healthy boundaries

People pleasers often struggle to maintain healthy boundaries. It is important to observe when someone is invading the boundary and then work on it to create a healthy boundary system. It gives you the ability to say "no" when someone asks for help or tries to take advantage of you. Remember that it is okay not to agree with someone's requests all the time.

Listen to your inner voice

Life is a journey and you will meet all sorts of people as long as you are alive. But the most important person is you. So, listen to your inner voice, and value your opinions and choices. Do not let them get trampled by what others think about you. Practice meditation, mindfulness, and yoga to stay in touch with your inner self.

Do not try to fit in

Be true to yourself. Avoid doing things just because they will make you look good in someone else's eyes. Stick to what you understand is right for you. If you feel you have been asked to do something you are not comfortable doing, stand your ground firmly. It shows that you have enough strength to make your own decision.