Difference between vacation, holiday, staycation, getaway, and break

United by purpose, divided by meaning. Let's understand these basic terms a little more

Vacation, holiday, staycation, getaway, and break are a few travel and tourism terms we often use and secretly wish for daily. However, while their purpose is the same, i.e. to get you some time off from your ordinary life, they somewhat differ from each other when it comes to their meaning. Today, let's understand the basic differences between these leisure terms. Read on!

Vacation

Vacation refers to a period of time that you take off from your school, workplace, or home to enjoy a period of travel from one place to another. It is of long duration and could be relatively more expensive. Additionally, vacations are planned in nature and often involve thorough itineraries, as opposed to other leisure terms on the list.

Holiday

A holiday is generally seen as something to celebrate and take some time off doing so. While vacations are planned, holidays can be sudden and are shorter than the erstwhile. Another notable thing about holidays is that it is a common term for vacation in British English. Additionally, these usually involve religious, traditional, and cultural elements with festivals like Diwali, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Staycation

A staycation is a form of vacation where you stay at a homestay or a hotel, so it's safe to be called a subset of vacation. It is mostly about overnight stays with a little bit of traveling in the country. The term is often used interchangeably with workation, where one works while traveling. Staycations focus on rejuvenation, therapy, wellness, and change of environment.

Getaway

Getaway, in layman's terms, simply means an escape. Getaways are usually short and are done at places that are offbeat and near to the traveler's city. With that said, it is a form of leisure that can be planned instantly, involves minimal travel usually by road, and is also less costly than most other forms on this list.

Break

A break is a time period that you take off from your daily work or things that consume you. It could span from a few hours to some days, which makes it shorter than others. Moreover, breaks aren't necessarily about travel and are subjective as one can take them by simply staying at home, sleeping, stepping out for a while, or watching Netflix, etc.