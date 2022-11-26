Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Jassie Gill! Revealing the singer-cum-actor's fitness secrets

This Punjabi star turns 34 today! From enchanting the audience with his groove-worthy voice in Nikle Currant to showcasing an incredible performance in Panga, Jasdeep Singh Gill, aka Jassie Gill, has touched our hearts each time. The singer-cum-actor is also a hardcore fitness freak, as he is very particular about his lifestyle. On his birthday, let's take a sneak peek into his routine.

Gill finds time for fitness despite an overwhelming schedule

No matter how packed his schedule is, Gill manages to find time for fitness, which highlights his discipline. In an interview, the singer revealed that he keeps his workout routine very simple yet effective. In addition to this, he believes that fitness should not be seen as a compulsion but something which is part of one's day and night.

He starts his day with one liter of water daily

Most of us have a morning ritual that keeps us fit and healthy. Sharing his routine, Gill said in an interview that he starts his day with one liter of water daily. Not just that, the Punjabi superstar is pretty committed to this lifestyle practice as he doesn't cheat, no matter what. This helps him cleanse his system and stay energized throughout the day.

The 'Gabbroo' lad gorges only on home-cooked food

Gill once revealed to Tribune India that the biggest secret to his fitness is food. Additionally, he said that he pairs his nutrient-rich homemade food with daily exercise to achieve his fitness goals. The singer only believes in following a clean diet and isn't really a fan of any fancy meal plans or shortcuts to stay healthy. Well, now that's a noteworthy tip!

Gill doesn't enjoy foods like boiled eggs

During another interview, Gill expressed how he steers clear of fitness-specific offerings that his trainer tells him to eat. He says that he dreads boiled eggs. However, he sautés them slightly in a non-stick pan and eats them. In addition to this, the Dildaariyaan star advises people to eat everything they like but keep a check on their calorie consumption.