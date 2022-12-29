Lifestyle

Recipe-o' clock: Try these 5 nut butter recipes today

These nut butters are delicious and wholesome

These recipes will 'nut' take you so much time and effort. The perfect option for vegans and health-conscious freaks, nut butters are flavorful and made using a host of wholesome ingredients. From cashews and almonds to walnuts, hazelnuts, and coconuts, they are available in multiple variants. Let's take a look at five nut butter recipes that you can easily try at home.

Cashew butter

Grab some raw cashews and roast them at 176 degrees Celsius for around 10 to 15 minutes. Once done, grab a food processor and transfer all the cashews into it. Blend them until powdery and oily. Add some coconut oil to make it more creamy, followed by flavors like vanilla, cinnamon, honey, or maple syrup as desired. Blend it again and it's ready.

Almond butter

Preheat oven to 175 degrees Celsius. Spread almonds on the baking tray and toast them for 10 minutes. Once done, allow them to cool. Now using a blender, crush these almonds into a powder until creamy. Blend it multiple times to avoid flour-like clumps. Optionally, you can pour in some add-ons like honey or maple syrup for an added flavor.

Walnut butter

Soak some walnuts overnight. The following day, drain the water and rinse the nuts. Now spread them on a baking tray and bake for 15 to 20 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius. Ensure that they are lightly toasted and slightly dark. Once done, allow them to cool down for some time. Now transfer them into a food processor and blend them until powdery.

Hazelnut butter

Begin by roasting raw hazelnuts in a baking device for about 15 minutes at 165 degrees Celsius. Post that, leave it until cool to touch. The next step is to remove the skin of these nuts, which you can do by scrunching them between your palms. Now blend them in a high-speed food processor until smooth. Optionally, add some vegan Nutella to it.

Coconut butter

Grab an unsweetened coconut and shred it into small pieces. Now transfer it into a food processor and blend until smooth. It requires a lot of patience as you may have to blend it over and over again until you attain a creamy texture. Once that is done, you can choose to drizzle some add-ons like salt or honey for extra flavor.