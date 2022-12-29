Lifestyle

Food you can make at home instead of purchasing them

Cook these food items at home instead of buying

DIYs could be really cool, besides helping you save on some cash. There are a host of edible items that we cook and eat almost daily. However, what if you could actually make them at home instead of buying them from the market? Well, let's help you cut your grocery list by half with these food items that you can prep at home yourself.

Tomato ketchup

This could be a little painstaking but a whole more delicious and healthy. Chop a kilogram of tomatoes and cook them with garlic until soft. Blend it in a blender and then strain through a sieve. Now put it back on high heat and add sugar, salt, garam masala, vinegar, and chili powder to it. Mix well. Add some sodium benzoate and store.

Peanut butter

Yes, you can even make peanut butter at home, and that too only in a few minutes. Grab a cup of peanuts and roast them well. Once done, put them inside a blender and add three tablespoons of vegetable oil. You can add more oil if the mixture is too thick. Add two tablespoons of sugar and salt to taste. Blend and enjoy!

Paneer

Take a few cups of milk and boil it. Once done, add two tablespoons of lemon juice or vinegar, whichever is available. After a while, you will see the milk getting separated as the paneer begins to form. When the milk curdles completely, remove it from heat and check if the paneer is solid enough. Using a muslin cloth, drain the mixture. It's ready!

Apple cider vinegar

Dice some apples into small cubes, put them in a jar, and add some water to it. Now, add some raw sugar to it and cover the jar with cheesecloth. Set aside at a warm place where it won't be disturbed and let it ferment. Stir it twice a day. Strain the mixture to obtain cider and let it ferment more for six weeks.

Almond flour

To make almond flour, you only need one ingredient, one device, and just a few minutes. Not only is the process simple and instant, but the flour you attain is fresher, healthier, and costs way less than what you may buy outside. All you need to do is add some blanched almonds in a blender. Blend it and the flour is ready.