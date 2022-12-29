Lifestyle

5 natural and homemade nail polish removers

Dec 29, 2022

These nail polish removers are made with natural ingredients and are safe to use

Just like our skin and hair health, our nail health is equally important, which if not taken care of can lead to damage. Certain nail polish removers available in the market contain harsh chemicals that can suck natural oils from your nails and make them brittle. Instead, try some homemade nail polish removers that are comparatively safe. Here's how to make them.

Lemon juice and white vinegar

Both vinegar and lemon juice are acidic in nature which helps remove your nail polish with ease. The Vitamin C in lemon juice makes your nail beds strong and removes harmful bacteria. Soak your fingers in lukewarm water for about 10 minutes. Now dunk a cotton swab in lemon juice and white vinegar, and wipe your nails with it to remove the nail polish.

White toothpaste

Apart from taking care of your oral health, toothpaste also helps remove your nail polish effortlessly. It also brightens and lightens your fingernails in a jiffy and makes them strong. Coat your fingernails with white toothpaste and wait for a few minutes. Brush your nails with an old toothbrush using gentle pressure. This will remove your nail polish without causing damage to your nails.

Deodorant

If you have run out of your nail polish remover, deodorant can come to your rescue and remove your nail polish with ease. Deodorants contain solvents that help remove your nail polish. Spray some deodorant over your nails and rub with a cotton pad to wipe off the nail polish. The alcohol and acetone in them also make your nails clean.

Brown sugar and aloe vera

This brown sugar and aloe vera concoction not only removes your nail polish by softening them but also nourishes your nails and makes them strong and healthy. Mix together aloe vera, lemon juice, and brown sugar, and scrub your nails with this mixture. Wait for 10 minutes, scrub again with your fingertips, and then wipe off the nail polish using a cotton swab.

Tea tree oil

Packed with antifungal and antibacterial properties, tea tree oil is one of the most nourishing solutions to remove your nail polish. It will prevent nail infections and repair and strengthen damaged nails. Dip your nails in tea tree oil and wait for 15 minutes. Scrub your nails with a hot cloth. Let your nails dry and repeat the process a few times.