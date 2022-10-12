Lifestyle

5 nourishing homemade hand creams for dry winter skin

These hand creams are made from natural ingredients and safe for all skin types.

Winter is creeping in gradually, and after Diwali, several regions in the country will experience drier weather with a drop in temperature. The season tends to cause our skin to dry, and as we concentrate more on our face we miss out on our hands which need equal attention. Try these five homemade hand creams this winter to keep your hands soft.

Moisturizing and hydrating Avocado hand cream

Packed with healthy natural oils, vitamins, minerals, and fats, avocado is great for your skin. It will hydrate and moisturize your hands making them soft and supple. Mash avocado in a shallow bowl until smooth. Add egg white, rolled oats, and lemon juice to it and stir well. Massage this mixture on your hands and leave for 20 minutes. Rinse with warm water.

Divine smell Lavender and rose hand cream

Packed with the goodness of rose and lavender, this hand cream smells divine and will keep dry hands at bay. Melt together coconut oil, shea butter, and beeswax. Remove from heat, add jojoba oil, rose water, glycerin, vitamin E oil, and lavender essential oil, and mix well. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to one hour and whip until smooth and creamy. It is ready!

Whitening and brightening Lemon and honey hand cream

Infused with honey and lemon, this luxurious and rich hand cream will not only moisturize and nourish your hands but will also whiten and brighten them. Melt together beeswax, petroleum jelly, sesame oil, honey, and coconut oil in a double boiler and mix well. Add lemon essential oil and mix again. Let it harden in the fridge. It is ready to use.

Deeply nourishing Cocoa butter hand cream

High in fatty acids, cocoa butter nourishes your skin deeply and improves elasticity. It also balances skin tone and keeps your cuticles moisturized. Melt together cocoa butter and beeswax on low heat. After it melts, add almond oil and whip it well. Transfer to a jar and refrigerate the mixture to let it harden. Use as and when required to get soft hands.

Smooth hands Olive oil hand cream

If you have super-dry hands, then olive oil would work wonders for you. It will cleanse and moisturize your skin and make it smoother. It is known to repair damage and also strengthen your nails. Melt together coconut oil and beeswax. Add olive oil, vitamin E oil, and lavender oil, and mix well. Transfer to a jar and use as and when required.