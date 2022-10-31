Lifestyle

All about different types of perfumes and their strengths

Written by Sneha Das Oct 31, 2022, 03:04 pm 2 min read

Know about these perfume concentrations to pick the right one for yourself

A magical potion in your beauty kit, a divine-smelling perfume not only boosts your mood and enhances your confidence but also prepares you for the day. Perfumes are available in different concentrations and these concentrations form different perfume categories that are determined by the intensity of the alcohol and essential oils in them. Here are five types of perfume you must know about.

Expensive perfume Parfum

Also called pure perfume or Extrait de parfum, these have the highest concentration of fragrance or perfume extract with around 20-30% of essential oils in the blend. One of the most expensive perfume categories, it is usually oilier and heavier and can last up to 24 hours. It also has lower alcohol content making it ideal for people with sensitive skin.

Everyday events Eau de Parfum

Perfect to wear for everyday events, Eau de Parfum has around 15-20% essential oils or fragrance concentration in the blend. Less expensive than Parfum, these scents contain a full mix of the top, middle, and base notes, focusing more on the middle notes. It has slightly higher water and alcohol in the composition than Parfum. These scents last for around six-eight hours.

Popular perfumes Eau de Toilette

One of the most popular and widely-used perfumes, these fragrances have five-15% concentrations of essential oil. They are light in formula and are generally cheaper as compared to Eau de Parfum. They last for two-four hours and are a great option for regular wear. However, these perfumes have a high alcohol percentage and low concentration of essential oils which makes them dissipate quickly.

Strong top note Eau de Cologne

One of the most common types of perfume, Eau de Cologne has a light fragrance or essential oil concentration of between two-four percent. It also has a high alcohol concentration. These are quite inexpensive and have a strong top note which attracts customers. It can last up to two hours. However, it is not recommended for sensitive skin because of the high alcohol concentration.

Mild fragrance Eau Fraiche

One of the weakest of all perfume categories, these fragrances are diluted with an essential oil concentration of one-three percent only. These perfumes are pocket-friendly and have a light and subtle fragrance. Instead of alcohol, it only contains fragrance and water. It does not have strong notes and lasts up to an hour. This type of perfume is a great fit for sensitive skin.