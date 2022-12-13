Home / News / Lifestyle News / Horse day: 5 fascinating facts you should know about them
Rishabh Raj
Rishabh Raj
Rishabh Raj covers lifestyle news for NewsBytes. He has previously worked with publications such as The Times of India, ANI and Millennium Post. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from University of Delhi and a postgraduate diploma in Journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.
Lahari Basu
Lahari Basu
Having worked in the media industry for six years, Lahari currently writes Lifestyle stories for NewsBytes. Before this, she worked with Microsoft News and Dainik Bhaskar group. An avid traveller, home cook, crocheter, and movie buff, Lahari is always on the lookout for good food, colourful yarns, innovative and thoughtful cinema, and cats! With words as a weapon, nature as strength, optimism as fuel, and an undying thirst for discovery, she is out on a lifelong journey to seek and experience the unknown.