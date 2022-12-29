Lifestyle

Easily distracted? 5 strategies to help you stay focused

Easily distracted? 5 strategies to help you stay focused

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 29, 2022

Are you working on your goal but finding it hard to stay focused to the extent that you easily give in to distractions? Well, it's a normal phenomenon that everyone experiences. We have become so used to distractions that we hardly see them as a bad thing anymore. However, if you are looking to develop strategies to avoid getting distracted too often, keep reading.

Identify your triggers

When you are just about to give in to your distraction, pause and notice what's causing it. Are they internal or external in nature? Or are they short or long? Irrespective of their nature, write them down on a notepad. Once you are aware of your triggers, you can begin by preparing strategies to avoid them and stay focused.

Schedule a time for distraction

Dedicate a fixed time to do the odd work or just to sit alone and think. Since now you only have a dedicated time limit for being distracted, prepare your mind to be productive during other hours. Distractions can help you relax and rejuvenate, but of course in moderation and at the right time. It can also be helpful in preventing burnout.

Plan your day in the morning

Dedicate a few minutes right in the morning to prepare a schedule for the day. Set your priorities and sort which tasks are truly important to do in the current day, which ones are not urgent but still important, and which ones can be avoided. Take control of your time and make a conscious decision to ruthlessly follow your schedule.

Break your work into small parts

Focusing on larger tasks can be tedious and time-consuming. Additionally, the goals associated with them may take a long time to be accomplished, which can sometimes put you in a fix. This may make you discouraged since the goal may seem too big to achieve. Instead, divide your work into small parts and approach it one at a time.

Manage your momentum

Momentum works like a catalyst that helps you stick to your goals. When you are in one, you tend to become more focused on what you are doing and have a strong desire to get your work done. However, taking breaks too frequently can make you lose momentum. So to keep it going, you'll need to find a sense of purpose behind your work.