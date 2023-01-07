Lifestyle

International Kite Festival 2023 begins Sunday: Details here

International Kite Festival is happening in Gujarat between 8th to 14th January 2023

Love flying kites? Then make your way to this festival! Cheerful atmosphere, colorful kites in the sky, toothsome food, and a whole lot of fun, the International Kite Festival is back this year in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The festival marks the departure of winter as the summer season approaches, making for an important harvest period in India. Here is everything about this awesome festival.

International Kite Festival was first organized in 1989

The first-ever International Kite Festival was organized in 1989 on the occasion of Uttarayan. This year, it will be held after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. A theme pavilion at the event will showcase the history of kites and kite-flying traditions from various parts of the world. Gujarat Tourism Corporation Limited has organized a workshop for making and flying kites.

Festival is sign that Sun is back

This festival is celebrated with much fervor as it is a sign that the summer season is on the horizon. Many people in Gujarat participate in it, making it a public holiday. In fact, in 2012, this festival saw participation from a whopping 42 countries! Markets in Ahmedabad are abuzz with kite buyers and sellers during this time.

It will be held from January 8-14

Block your calendars as the International Kite Festival commences on Sunday (January 8). The week-long celebration will be on till January 14. Just like every year, many countries, including Indonesia, Japan, Canada, Brazil, the UK, Australia, France, Singapore, and Malaysia, will be taking part in this super fun celebration. Additionally, you may also spot famous politicians, singers, dancers, and other celebrities here.

Where in Gujarat is this fun-filled festival hosted?

If you are an avid kite flyer, the best place for you to attend the festival is Sabarmati Riverfront. This place can easily accommodate up to 5,00,000 people. However, if you are someone who doesn't want to fly kites and instead gaze at the colorful sky, visit Ahmedabad Police Stadium, where you can simply lie down and enjoy the mesmerizing view.

Theme of this year's edition is G20 Summit

Every year, the kite festival is based on a specific theme. In 2023, the theme is synonymous with the G20 theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future." Many elements of the G20 Summit will be captured in this festival. Expect to see special kites in the shape of India's G20 Presidency Logo flying high in the sky.