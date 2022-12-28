Lifestyle

5 helpful tips on caring for your pregnant cat

Keep up with your cat's vet care

If you are fostering or parenting a cat that's pregnant, you will need to take extra care of her. Ensure whatever she needs to safely give birth to kittens. From providing proper nutrition to creating a safe environment, you need to make sure your expecting feline is ready to be a mom. Here are five tips to take care of your cat during pregnancy.

Ensure proper nutrition

Ensure proper nutrition not only for your cat but also for the little ones growing inside of her. By the start of the sixth week, you should be offering at least 25% more food. Also, make sure the diet is high in protein and calcium as they are essential to both the kittens' health and the mother's ability to lactate.

Don't overfeed

During your cat's pregnancy, her abdomen will start to swell and get larger from the growth of her kittens. She will start to feel more pressure in her stomach and may not be able to eat much. As a cat parent, it's your responsibility to ensure that you don't overfeed. Give her a few small meals instead of larger meals at once.

Keep her hydrated

Hydration is important for all beings and so is for cats. When your cat is pregnant, it is even more important for her to drink enough water. Proper hydration will ensure her and the kittens' health and safety. To ensure she is drinking enough water throughout the day, you can switch to a wet food diet too.

Create a safe space

By the time she is ready to deliver her kittens, she will want to hide away somewhere safe and secure. So, set up this space for her well in advance. Put a cardboard box in a secure room of your home so that she can give birth to her kittens there safely. Make sure to keep towels and blankets in the box too.

Consult a vet

Last, but not least, keep up with your cat's vet care. Her health requirements will keep changing throughout this period, your veterinarian can help you stay updated with everything she needs. With the help of a trusted vet, you can keep your cat and her unborn kittens healthy and safe from the beginning of the pregnancy until birth.