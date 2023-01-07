Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Bipasha Basu! Here are the diva's fitness secrets

Happy birthday, Bipasha Basu! Here are the diva's fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 07, 2023, 05:10 am 2 min read

Here's wishing Bipasha Basu a very happy birthday

The star turns 44 today! An actor who is immensely loved for both her onscreen performance and enviable physique, Bipasha Basu is among the fittest personalities in tinsel town. In fact, the All The Best actor has her workout videos all over YouTube, helping millions achieve their fitness goals. On her birthday, let's discover the secret to her fitness.

Bips loves yoga, does Surya Namaskar 108 times daily

One of the main elements of Basu's workout routine is yoga. As per reports, the actor performs Surya Namaskar a whopping 108 times on a daily basis! Additionally, she has been seen using dharma yoga wheel, an equipment that is used to relieve back pains. The heroine uses it to perfect new yoga asanas like backbend, pigeon pose, and bridge pose.

Basu believes in moderation and often practices at-home workouts

Moderation is Basu's golden rule to healthy living. "It is a healthy level. It blends the two extremes. It meets in the middle. It is a key vantage point to see the whole picture. It is reasonable and realistic. It is at the core," she posted on Instagram. When not in gym, she does at-home workouts like squats and exercises with resistance bands.

When in doubt, just squat!

A post shared by on

She maintains her stamina with cardio exercises

The Jism actor keeps her stamina levels in check with cardio exercises. As per reports, the stunner usually performs a 50-minute cardio session which is a blend of cycling, cross trainer, and treadmill. In addition to these exercises, her workout regimen also includes chest fly, plyo push ups, knee-high lateral jumps, lunge walk, frog leap, and chest stretch etc.

Pedaling her way to fitness!

A post shared by on

The 'No Entry' girl starts her day with warm water

Basu starts her day with a glass of warm lime water, followed by a handful of soaked peanuts and a cup of tea. Egg whites, toasts, fresh fruits, and porridge are usually her go-to picks for breakfast. Her lunch includes dal, vegetables, and chapatis, whereas for dinner she usually prefers salad with chicken or fish. She keeps herself hydrated with water and coconut water.