Happy birthday Nicki Minaj! Here's revealing the rapper's fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 08, 2022

The singer turns 40 today! Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, popularly known as Nicki Minaj, is a name known to the entire world for her groove-worthy songs and quick-spoken rap style. Additionally, the songwriter is also loved for her quirky fashion choices and enviable body, which makes her an absolute youth icon. Let's explore some of her fitness and diet secrets on her birthday.

Minaj performs a combination of cardio and weight training exercises

During an interview, Minaj once shared that she doesn't really work out that much but goes to the gym in order to stay fit. The singer does not train for more than three to four times a week. However, whenever she does, she performs a blend of cardio and weight training exercises to maintain her curvy body. She focuses more on her lower body.

The 'Super Freaky Girl' loves to hit the dance floor

Dancing is a huge part of Minaj's workout routine. During an interview, the rapper revealed that she has hours of dance rehearsals almost every day which contributes to her fitness. In addition to this, she loves to dance even when not rehearsing as it tones her glutes and burns calories, further helping her maintain her pear-shaped figure.

Lower body workout is the singer's favorite

As revealed in an interview, Minaj mostly focuses on toning and developing the lower part of her body. She tries to work out as less as possible when it comes to her upper body so that she doesn't gain additional muscles. Her favorite lower body exercises are squats and lunges that she performs almost daily. She also does glutes kickbacks, calf raises, and hyperextension.

The 'Likkle Miss' singer eats healthy most of the time

When it comes to diet, Minaj doesn't really follow a strict one to achieve her fitness goals. She mostly eats healthy foods throughout the day including a host of green vegetables, salads, her favorite fruits, chicken, eggs, oatmeal, and fresh fruit juices. Besides that, she consumes a lot of water, sometimes even two gallons of it to keep her system hydrated, nourished, and cleansed.

Eggs for breakfast; lunch full of veggies

Minaj savors eggs, bacon, or oatmeal for her breakfast. She pairs it with either fresh fruit juice or a cup of coffee. For lunch, she usually grabs a serving of chicken breast, rice, or a salad full of veggies. As for dinner, she usually eats chicken and salad before she calls it a day. Her cheat meals include burgers.