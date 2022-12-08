Lifestyle

7 design tips for creating a modern workplace

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 08, 2022, 11:59 am 3 min read

Modern commercial designs are incorporating latest tech trends into their interiors

Employees spend almost one-third of their day at the workplace. The ambiance of the workplace impacts their productivity tremendously and can even influence their behavior. So, if you are thinking of redesigning your office or opening a new space, plan everything smartly and beforehand. To help you with this, we got some ideas from Kunal Sharma, founder, and CEO, Flipspaces.

Open layouts for a dynamic environment

Lately, open floor plans have become increasingly popular in commercial office designs. An open floor plan adds to the work flexibility and keeps your office dynamic. It gives people more space to move about, collaborate, and utilize it wisely. "Another major reason why open layouts are likely to get more popular in 2023 is because of their cost-effectiveness," says Mr. Sharma.

Enhancing the feel with IoT

Installing equipment and devices powered by Internet of Things (IoT) is the latest trend in residential spaces. Companies too can embed these devices into their spaces. Virtual assistants like Alexa and Google Home can be used for controlling lighting, attending meetings, and facilitating communication within the organization. Similarly, remote-controlled coffee machines and smart lights can be incorporated to give the space a modern touch.

Sustainable designs to reduce carbon footprint

Companies across the world are consciously going eco-friendly by making efforts to save the environment. These efforts are visible in commercial interior designs as well. Solid wood for furniture is being replaced with eco-friendly engineered wood, and energy-saving lights are being used more than ever. Recycled materials and natural elements such as copper and brass are being used more in commercial designs now.

Staying close to Mother Nature with Biophilic designs

We have been parting ways with nature ever since the Industrial Revolution. Our human bodies were not designed for this. Incorporating nature in office spaces is a great way to keep in touch with Mother Nature. Right from installing potted plants to making wider windows to welcome sunlight, biophilic designs give a unique and exotic look to offices.

Replacements for traditional desks and chairs

In 2023, we will likely see more replacements for traditional desks and chairs, such as couches, bean bags, breakout areas, lounges, and more. Employees today, dislike sticking to a single place while getting their work done. Spending a couple of years working from the comfort of their homes has made them seek comfortable seating areas where they can let their creative juices flow.

Dedicated booths for more privacy

Now that employees are back in offices and open floor plans are getting popular, there are situations where workers need privacy. Companies are therefore installing dedicated booths or pods for their employees to work in peace, leaving all distractions outside. These booths can be used for attending Zoom meetings, working quietly on projects that demand high concentration or simply for taking some time off.

Bright and bold colors

As lots of millennial entrepreneurs entered the market this year, they made many bold decisions regarding the designs of their office spaces. Depending on the company's nature, shiny, bold, and vibrant colors will likely increase in 2023 as younger decision-makers will be at the helm of affairs. "This will give commercial interior designers opportunities to get creative and think outside the box," explains Sharma.