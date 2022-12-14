Lifestyle

Resistance training: Everything you should know about this workout

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 14, 2022

Resistance training helps you build muscle strength and endurance

A workout that you can't 'resist'. Resistance training is among the most popular workouts that are solely based on improving muscular strength and endurance using a form of resistance. The resistance, in this case, could be dumbbells, resistance bands, or simply your own body weight. From its meaning and exercises to benefits and tips, here's everything you should know about resistance training.

Resistance training allows you to focus on specific results

Resistance training is largely based on the principle that muscles of the body will work together to overcome resistance or force. When it's done at regular intervals, your muscles become stronger. You can use equipment including weight machines, medicine balls, resistance bands, free weights, or sometimes your own body weight in order to strengthen your muscles through external resistance.

It can help reduce belly fat and improve metabolism

While resistance training is known to improve muscular strength and endurance, it does have other health benefits when done regularly. Besides that, it also helps with weight loss and improves metabolism, as backed by various studies. In addition to this, it also enhances body balance, increases bone density, builds muscle mass, and is even useful in improving one's mental health significantly.

One can incorporate resistance training through consistency

You can include resistance training in your daily workout regime by being consistent with it. Additionally, it is one of the easiest and fuss-free workouts as it does not involve any special equipment other than your own body weight. To get started, you can begin with exercises like squats, push-ups, and planks, or hold heavy items like a bag of flour.

Resistance training needs a proper schedule

Wondering how much resistance training you should do? Well, a beginner should devote two non-consecutive days a week. Intermediates can reserve three days for it, while advanced people can adopt it for four to six days a week. Additionally, you can plan on attempting eight to 12 reps of each exercise. Never use more weight than you can handle, and always keep yourself hydrated.