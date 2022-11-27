India

Paramilitary jawan on Gujarat election duty shoots 2 colleagues dead

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 27, 2022, 12:49 pm 2 min read

For advanced treatment, the injured have been shifted to Jamnagar, nearly 150km away from Porbandar

Two paramilitary personnel were shot dead and two others were injured by one of their colleagues in the Porbandar district of Gujarat. The paramilitary troopers belong to the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), stationed there for election duty ahead of the Assembly polls in the state scheduled early next month. Authorities are investigating the possible motive that led to the fatal incident.

Men were not on active duty: District collector

While sharing details of the incident, Porbandar Collector AM Sharma said when the clash happened, the accused personnel was not on active duty. He said the escalated fight took place on Saturday evening. "Shots were fired using an AK-47 rifle," Sharma reportedly said. "The battalion is from Manipur and has been deputed here beside the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)," he said.

Victims and the accused have been identified

The paramilitary trooper, who is accused of killing his two colleagues and injuring two others, has been identified by police as Constable S Inauchashingh. Meanwhile, the two men killed were identified as Thoiba Singh and Jitendra Singh. The injured persons have been identified as constables Chorajit and Rohikana. As per the police, all of them belong to the northeastern state of Manipur.

Injured are being treated in Jamnagar

As per details, one injured paramilitary personnel has been shot in the stomach and another in the leg. For advanced treatment, the duo has been shifted to Jamnagar, nearly 150km away from Porbandar. At the time of the incident, the battalion was inside a cyclone center in Tukda Gosa village, nearly 25km from the Porbandar district headquarters.

The upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections

Meanwhile, the Gujarat elections are scheduled to be held in two phases: December 1 and 5. The votes will be counted on December 8, 2022 Porbandar is going to polls in the first phase on December 1. The state is set to witness a three-way contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).