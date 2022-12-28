Lifestyle

5 New Year party outfit ideas for women

These new year outfits are fashionable, classy and elegant

The New Year is around the corner and it's time to take out your shimmery and luxurious outfits and put on some glam makeup to sparkle amid the crowd. Be it a huge New Year celebration or a cozy get-together at home, dressing up and having some fun with your outfits is a must. Here are five New Year party outfit ideas for women.

Green top with black tights

This New Year's Eve, go for a stylish emerald green top with a glitter studded neckline and puffy sleeves. You can go for a peplum-style top that will accentuate your waist. The top flares out at the bottom and creates a flattering cover for your lower belly area. Pair your top with high-rise black tights and statement earrings. Layer with a classic black jacket.

One-shoulder black jumpsuit

If you want to rock the New Year in style and add extra oomph and edge to your personality, go for a one-shoulder-fit black satin jumpsuit. It will make you look classy and slender. Complete your look with crystal coin earrings, knee-high boots, and a matching clutch. Wear a shoulder jacket and subtle makeup and rock the streets in style.

Sequinned skirt with an oversized sweatshirt

If you want to flaunt that pretty party look on New Year's Eve, go for an oversized cozy sweatshirt in a pastel pink or blue shade and combine it with a silver sequined midi skirt. You can wear black stockings to stay warm and look stylish. Finish off the look with black block heels, long hoops, and a classy sling bag.

Go for a woolen kurti

If you wish to go for an Indo-western look this New Year, choose a woolen kurti in a red or black shade with elegant embellishment on the sleeves and necklines. Pair the kurti with blue jeans and crystal-beaded high-heel sandals. You can wear a small bindi and a pair of oxidized earrings. You may also wear oxidized bangles and carry an embellished sling purse.

The timeless LBD

A little black dress or LBD never goes out of style. It is stylish and elegant and makes you look party ready in a second. Go for a shimmery black dress and pair it with an all-black ensemble - a long blazer with gold buttons, a clutch, and boots. Put on a diamond choker, and claw earrings, and dance the night away.