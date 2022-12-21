Lifestyle

Try these 5 delicious recipes using puffed rice

Try these 5 delicious recipes using puffed rice

Written by Sneha Das Dec 21, 2022, 02:58 pm 2 min read

Puffed rice is a light, flaky, and airy snack

Puffed rice, muri, or murmura is a lip-smacking snack that is light, flaky, and airy. One of the staple foods in India, it is often used to make delicious snack items like bhel puri, murmura chikki, jhaal muri, etc. Packed with antioxidant properties, puffed rice protects against cancer, promotes your digestive health, and improves your heart health. Here are five puffed rice recipes.

Puffed rice chikki

Dry roast puffed rice in a non-stick pan for three minutes. Remove and keep aside. Cook jaggery in a ghee-greased pan for two-three minutes while stirring occasionally. Add the puffed rice and mix well. Put the mixture on the back side of a greased thali. Roll out the mixture thinly into a circle. Cut them into square shapes. Let it cool and serve.

Healthy bhel

Saute cumin seeds in an oil-greased pan. Once the seeds crackle, add turmeric powder, asafoetida, and puffed rice, and cook for one minute. Add black salt and chili powder, mix well and cook for 30 seconds. Combine the masala puffed rice in a bowl along with pomegranate, tomatoes, boiled mixed sprouts, apples, raw mangoes, orange segments, chopped coriander, lemon juice, and salt. Serve immediately.

Benne dosa

Combine together urad dal, raw rice, puffed rice, and fenugreek seeds in a bowl, and soak it in water for four-five hours. Blend the mixture with water until smooth. Combine together puffed rice paste, and salt and mix well. Keep aside for eight hours. Cook the batter in a butter-greased tava until light brown and fold over to make a roll. Serve with sambhar.

Puffed rice cake

This sweet treat is healthy and delicious. Add roasted sesame seeds, dates paste, honey, sugar, and tahini paste in a pan and cook until it melts and forms a smooth paste. Add this mixture to the bowl along with puffed rice and mix well. Transfer to a butter-greased dish, press the mixture, and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Cut into squares and serve.

Puffed rice laddoo

This sweet treat is light and healthy. Add jaggery and water to a pan and cook until the jaggery melts. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook again. Add puffed rice to the mixture and combine everything well. Let it cool for a while and make round balls from the mixture. Serve these crispy balls. You can store them in an airtight container.