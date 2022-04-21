Lifestyle

TikTok's viral Green Line Test explained

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 21, 2022, 07:41 pm 2 min read

The trend has been calling men weak for leaning toward their partner. (Photo credit: Twitter / @alpharivelino)

The "green line test" ruling the Internet at present can apparently tell a lot about the relationship between a couple. The way a couple stands together while clicking photographs can indicate who the "alpha" in the relationship is. The trend was started by TikToker @jackmacbarstool with a photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson with the latter leaning onto Kim.

Straight or tilted? What is the green line test about?

The idea is to draw green lines over the couple's postures to check which line is leaning into the other and which one is straight. The one standing straight, is the one with power in the relationship, whereas the one leaning is basically adjusting with the other. Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Jada and Will Smith were also shared as examples.

'Leaning reflects weakness' The theory was invented by a Twitter user

The theory was invented by Twitter user @alpharivelino who describes it so: "When a man leans into his girl, he reveals that he feels needy and lower value. He reveals that he has a weak mindset, and that he feels dependent on her. This is exactly what turns her off. She is looking for strength and confidence in a man, not weakness."

No scientific explanation Does it really help understand relationships?

It does not seem like there is a scientific explanation for the theory. Most pictures shared online have men (who are taller) leaning into women, and they are essentially being called out for not being dominant! Logically, a taller person would lean toward the shorter person/s while clicking photographs to fill in the gap in height. Does that make them appear submissive or weak?

Mental wellness and relationship expert Dr. Rachna Khanna Singh says, "This is not a valid theory. Your partner leaning onto you doesn't make them weak." "Today, we talk about equality in a relationship, and women encourage men to express emotions. "Photographs, especially of celebrities, are not always natural. Body language can indicate the quality of a relationship, but a single photograph isn't enough."