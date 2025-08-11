West Indies beat Pakistan in rain-hit 2nd ODI, level series

West Indies beat Pakistan by five wickets in a rain-hit 2nd ODI at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. In a rain-hit contest, Pakistan scored 171/7 in 37 overs. In response, the revised target for WI was 181 in 35 overs. Despite a few hiccups, the hosts got the job done with 5 wickets to spare (184/5). WI also leveled the 3-match series 1-1.

Summary Summary of the 2nd ODI Pakistan openers added 37 runs for the 1st wicket before Jayden Seales dismissed Saim Ayub and Babar Azam in the 9th over. WI kept control in the contest with Pakistan losing wickets at regular intervals. Pakistan were 143/7 before Hasan Nawaz helped them get to 1`71 as rain played spoilsport. In response, crucial knocks from Sherfane Rutherford and Roston Chase helped WI win.

Babar Babar Azam owns 20 ducks in internationals for Pakistan Pakistan's Babar suffered an early dismissal. He was out for a three-ball duck. Playing his 133rd ODI match (130 innings), Babar registered his 5th duck, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, Babar owns another 8 ducks in Test cricket from 59 matches (108 innings). Babar, who is currently out of the Pakistan T20I side, owns 7 ducks in the 20-over format from 128 matches (121 innings).

Seales Jayden Seales claims three-fer for WI West Indies pacer Jayden Seales was the pick of the bowlers for his side versus Pakistan. Seales bowled 7 overs and picked three wickets for 23 runs. He bowled 2 maidens. He conceded at 3.30 runs an over. In 24 ODIs, Seales now owns 25 wickets at 40.40. In 36 List A games, Seales has picked 35 wickets at 41-plus.

Hope Shai Hope completes 7,500 runs in List A cricket West Indies captain Shai Hope added another feather to his cap by completing 7,500 runs in List A cricket. Hope, who entered the match needing 30 runs to reach the landmark, had smoked a fifty in the 1st ODI. He ended up scoring 32 runs from from 35 balls. Playing his 184th List A match, Hope owns 7,502 runs at an average of 47-plus.

Duo Rutherford and Chase shine for WI Rutherford turned the tide toward WI's favor by hammering a score of 45 runs from 33 balls. He smashed 4 fours and three sixes. On the other hand, Chase remained unbeaten on 49 from 47 balls with the help of four fours and 2 sixes. Chase shared an unbeaten 77 runs alongside Juston Greaves, who scored 26*.