Strengthen your knees with these 5 yoga poses

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 23, 2023, 02:57 pm 2 min read

Indulge in these yoga poses to keep your knees healthy

Believe us, you may really 'knee-d' them. Owing to many factors including age and injury, our knees can experience damage that can lead to long-term issues. However, the ancient practice of yoga offers a plethora of fitness and health benefits, one of which is to promote knee strength. With that said, here are five yoga asanas that you should practice to strengthen your knees.

Trikonasana

Stand with your feet wide apart. Turn your right foot outward while your left foot faces inward at a 45-degree angle. Bending your back to the right, bring your right hand down to the floor. Extend the left arm toward the ceiling, just parallel to the right arm. Gaze up toward the ceiling and hold it for a minute. Repeat on the opposite side.

Utkatasana

Stand with your feet together and arms at your side. Lift your arms over your head and keep them close to your ears. Your fingers should point toward the sky. Now get into a partial squat position by slightly bending your knees and moving your hips backward. Besides strengthening the muscles of your limbs, it also stimulates the diaphragm and the heart.

Virabhadrasana

Along with strengthening your knees, Virabhadrasana also helps you relax your legs, arms, back, and hips. Stand with your legs wide apart, turn your body to the left and bend your left knee, making a 90-degree angle, and let the right leg stretch out. With your hands in the air, stretch your back for 10 seconds. Repeat with the other leg.

Tadasana

Tadasana is probably the simplest yoga asana that you can practice to strengthen your knees. Stand with your feet slightly apart. Interlock your fingers and turn the wrists outward. Inhale, raise your arms over your head, lift your heels, and stretch your back. Hold for 10 seconds. Exhale, bring down your heels, release the interlocking fingers, and relax.

Setu Bandhasana

Begin by lying on your back. Bend your knees and ensure that your heels are pulled toward the body. Keep your arms by the side. Now lift your thighs and hips keeping them parallel to the floor, and tighten the glutes. Hold your ankles with your hands. Hold this pose for a minute and then come back to the original position. Easy, isn't it?