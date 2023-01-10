Lifestyle

From causes to treatment, here's everything to know about Bronchitis

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 10, 2023, 02:38 pm

Bronchitis is on the rise this season of cold waves

Here's an airborne disease that has been gripping a lot of people during the ongoing cold wave in North India. Bronchitis is simply defined as an inflammation of the airways that leads to one's lungs. The track gets filled with mucus, which the body tries to get rid of through excessive coughing. From its causes to treatments, here's everything you should know about it.

Bronchitis has two types - acute and chronic

Bronchitis can broadly be categorized into two types - acute and chronic, the former being the most common. Acute bronchitis is usually caused by a viral infection and heals within a few weeks' time. Most cases are treatable at home with medicines or natural and home remedies. On the other hand, chronic bronchitis lasts for several months or years and needs urgent medical attention.

Its symptoms include breathing issues, fatigue, cough, and mucus discharge

Cough and mucus discharge are among the top symptoms of this disease. The subsequent coughing is usually dry but can bring up mucus in the process. In addition to these symptoms, people may also experience fatigue, shortness of breath, fever, and a runny nose. You may also hear a whistling sound as you breathe, which is to wheeze. Some may also experience chest discomfort.

Active/passive smoking, pollution, and viruses all lead to bronchitis

Active smokers are at a higher risk of catching bronchitis. Even passive smokers are vulnerable to higher extents. Air pollution is also one of the leading causes of this disease. However, most cases of bronchitis stem from viral infections including influenza (flu), rhinovirus (common cold), COVID-19, adenovirus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Those consuming tobacco are also on its radar.

The virus/bacteria causing bronchitis are contagious

While the inflammation in one's airways is not communicable, the bacteria or virus causing this health condition can be transferable. In layman's terms, if you have the flu that has caused you bronchitis and then your family member gets the flu from you, their airways won't get inflamed like yours. Irrespective of that, it is best to practice social distancing at all times.

Acute bronchitis doesn't need medication, unlike the chronic condition

Acute bronchitis is manageable and heals on its own in a few days. Thus, it doesn't need any special medication. A doctor may prescribe you with antiviral medicines, anti-inflammatory medicines, antibiotics (in some cases), and cough suppressants to help you cope with your symptoms. At home, you can manage your symptoms by using a humidifier, eating a healthy diet, and giving yourself proper rest.