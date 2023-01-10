Lifestyle

Happy birthday Kalki Koechlin! Check out her fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Jan 10, 2023, 01:15 pm 3 min read

Kalki Koechlin turns 39 today!

Known for her unconventional body of work, Kalki Koechlin is a French actor and writer who predominantly works in Bollywood films. The National Award recipient made her Hindi film debut in 2011 with Shaitan and later on, continued to appear in several hit films. Though not a gym freak, Koechlin believes in staying healthy and fit. Here's revealing her fitness secrets on her birthday.

The 'Dev.D' actor is a huge fan of yoga

Koechlin is not a fan of hitting the gym and does not even have a personal trainer. However, she believes in taking care of her mind and body and learning new things every day. The actor loves doing yoga and often shares glimpses of her routine on Instagram where she is seen practicing different asanas like ustrasana and Surya Namaskar.

The 'Gully Boy' actor enjoys outdoor exercises

Instead of indulging in high-intensity workouts or using heavy weights, Koechlin prefers doing outdoor exercises like jogging, dancing, swimming, and surfing to stay healthy and fit. Her love for surfing started only three-four years ago and now she enjoys the sport and loves playing with the waves. She also enjoys playing outdoor sports like football and volleyball to stay happy and rejuvenated.

Koechlin manages to jog a different route every day

Koechlin believes in maintaining consistency with her fitness routine to stay both physically and mentally active. She never misses her yoga sessions and prefers to jog or swim whenever she wants to be more active. She had also practiced prenatal yoga. "I jog a different route every day and I'm obsessed with swimming," she had said during an interview with Vogue India.

Here's what she prefers to eat

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor drinks a lot of water throughout the day along with coconut and lemon water. She also loves having fresh raw veggies. Instead of having three meals a day, Koechlin prefers having six small ones daily. She starts her morning with some warm green tea without sugar. She also has one spoonful of pure organic cold-pressed coconut oil daily.

Here's what her diet looks like

Koechlin stays away from junk food and prefers munching on fruits like kiwi to tackle her hunger pangs. For breakfast, she usually has oats with honey and yogurt. She prefers having rice with rajma or chicken for lunch along with yogurt or chaas. For dinner, Koechlin has roti, lentils, and vegetables. Sometimes, she has Shrewsbury biscuits or cheese and crackers with her dinner.