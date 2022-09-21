Lifestyle

Prenatal yoga: 5 health benefits of this pregnancy-friendly exercise

Written by Sneha Das Sep 21, 2022, 06:22 pm 3 min read

Prenatal yoga will keep you fit and healthy throughout your pregnancy period.

Pregnancy comes with a lot of mental and physical stress as you deal with a changing body and mood swings along with a lot of huffing and puffing just to make it to the washroom. Yoga is a healthy practice to adopt during pregnancy to release stress and increase the chances of easier labor. Here are five health benefits of prenatal yoga.

Strength Increases your strength and stamina

Practicing yoga during pregnancy helps to tone your physical body, especially the pelvic floor, abdominal core muscles, and hip, making you prepared for the birthing process. Yoga helps to stretch your tissues and muscles and stimulates your organs while promoting oxygen and blood circulation. It increases your stamina and strength to carry the growing baby inside you and prevents you from feeling lethargic.

Easy labor Prepares you for an easier labor and delivery

The deep breathing techniques involved in yoga asanas prepare you to face labor and take away the stress and fear associated with it. It soothes you down, is helpful during contractions, and promotes relaxation. Yoga asanas help you to use the muscles of your pelvic floor with ease which helps you to push the baby effectively and smoothly during natural delivery.

Connection Increases connection with your unborn child

Yoga calms you down and allows you to tune into your body on a deeper level. As you become more aware of your body and what is actually happening to you and your baby, you focus on your breaths and the postures that reach the depth of your muscles. As you become aware of your body, you connect better with the baby.

Helps you relax Can give relief from depression associated with pregnancy

Pregnancy brings with it a lot of discomfort including insomnia, nausea, lower back pain, headaches, shortness of breath, etc. However, yoga can help you relax and stimulate blood circulation in the body by stretching and toning muscles. It also improves your balance and flexibility. According to a 2012 study, mindfulness yoga can give relief from depression that takes place throughout your pregnancy period.

Sleep quality Improves your sleep quality

Pregnant women often suffer from insomnia and get tired waking up in the middle of the night due to achy hips, discomfort and regular trips to the washroom. Yoga can improve your sleep quality and keep insomnia at bay. According to research, women who practiced yoga and meditation during their second trimester experienced fewer awakenings during the night and slept comfortably without any disturbance.