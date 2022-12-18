Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Richa Chadha! Revealing the stunner's fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 18, 2022

Richa Chadha is synonymous with hard work and consistency

The Masaan star turns 36 today! From playing the role of a kabaddi player in Panga to a gutsy gangster in Fukrey, Richa Chadha is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. Besides her impeccable onscreen performance, the Sarbjit actor is famed for her fit physique that's envied by many. On her birthday, let's check out the secrets to her covetable fitness.

Chadha is particular and consistent when it comes to fitness

Whether she's busy shooting or vacationing outdoors, Chadha manages to squeeze out some time from her packed schedule for her fitness goals. Although she loves to hit the gym, she also enjoys hiking on certain days. The actor is so consistent with her workout that despite going through a painful foot injury in 2021, she trained at home with pull-up bars and body weights.

The 'Inside Edge' actor keeps her workout routine creative

When it comes to fitness, Chadha is an eager soul who wants to learn new exercises and overcome all challenges. "I love learning new things and breaking old habits of fear. Learning that consistency is the key, there have to be small breakthroughs every day," reads one of her Instagram post captions. Her latest fitness exploration has been with electrical muscle stimulation (EMS).

The 'Madam Chief Minister' protagonist has a groovy fitness playlist

During an interview, Chadha once shared that she has a fitness playlist to tune into, especially when doing cardio. Her playlist is full of Beyonce and nostalgia mixes like Tip Tip Barsa Pani. It also comprises some Coke Studio gems. The actor also revealed that she has Tamil, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani folk, Arabic, Spanish, and French songs in her fitness playlist.

Chadha, a picky vegetarian, is very particular about her diet

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor is very particular about what and where she eats. She regards food as equivalent to fuel for the body and keeps her gut health at the top always. The actor is a firm believer in the fact that one should find a diet that suits their body the best instead of falling for the trends.

'Rajma chawal' is Chadha's favorite cheat meal

Chadha opts for some home-cooked comfort food when it comes to choosing a cheat meal. She thoroughly enjoys chowing down on rajma chawal or dal chawal when she's in the mood to take a short break from her regular diet. Additionally, the actor loves ice creams but seldom has them. Mughlai cuisine is the Love Sonia actor's guilty pleasure.