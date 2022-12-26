Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Kit Harington! Revealing secrets to his enviable physique

Dec 26, 2022

He may not have won the Iron Throne, but has ruled several hearts! Whether it was as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones or Black Knight in Eternals, Kit Harington has never failed to impress the audience with his flawless acting skills and coveted physique. On his 36th birthday, let's take a look at what makes him the absolute dreamboat that he is.

Harington targets specific muscle groups during his workout

As per reports, Harington chooses to target specific muscle groups and typically engages in two kinds of workout routines. In the first workout plan, he targets and trains his triceps, shoulders, chest, and abs. However, in the second one, he indulges in various stretches and pulling movements to target his biceps, back, and legs. Each routine is carried out with different exercises.

He hits the gym to achieve his fitness goals

Reports convey that Harington's workout sessions are generally short but intense. Additionally, they are all about muscle building and toning, for which he hits the gym at least three to four times a week. What's more to his chiseled body? Well, the heartthrob also indulges in a host of outdoor sports and activities including horse riding, mountain climbing, etc.

The actor performs a variety of exercises with different reps

As aforementioned, Harington has two different workout routines. In the first workout, which focuses on his chest, shoulders, and abs, he does incline barbell presses, standing barbell presses, weighted dips, lateral raises, and seated cable rows. For the second one, which targets his biceps, he performs weighted chin-ups, machine curls, face pulls, single-leg Romanian deadlifts, and speed skater squats.

The 'Spooks' actor's diet is mainly focused on proteins

As per reports, Harington's meals and the overall diet are high in proteins. About 30% of what he eats a day is protein! Additionally, it is known that the actor prefers to savor five meals a day, each customized as per his fitness needs or role demands. He also prefers having a cheat day once in a while to satiate his cravings.

Eggs, brown rice, and sweet potatoes are his favorite

For breakfast, Harington loves to gorge on whole eggs and salads. He usually snacks on a protein shake before lunch. Lean meat, brown rice, and herbs are some dishes he prefers having for lunch. He consumes fruits and protein shakes as snacks before savoring lean meat, broccoli, and sweet potatoes for dinner. His diet plans change as per his roles in movies.