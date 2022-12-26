Lifestyle

Try your hand at these 5 saag recipes this winter

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 26, 2022, 03:15 am 2 min read

Check out these five yummy saag recipes

Saag is a delicious North Indian winter staple food that is made using spinach and other green veggies. Additionally, it is quite wholesome as it is blessed with nutrients like calcium, vitamins, potassium, etc. Featuring a low-calorie count, this green bundle of goodness can be cooked in a variety of ways. Here are five of them that are appetizing and easy to prepare.

Lauki ka saag

Grab a pressure cooker and heat about one tablespoon of ghee with cumin seeds. To this, add green chilies and ginger and stir well. Then add turmeric, salt to taste, pepper, and some garam masala. Now add bottle gourd (lauki) and 1/2 cup of water. Mix well. Pressure-cook it over medium heat for up to three whistles. Garnish with chopped coriander, and enjoy!

Soybean aur bathue ka saag

Soak some soybeans in hot water. In another pan, blanch bathua in boiling water and then saute it in a pan. Grab a separate pan, heat some oil in it, and add chopped ginger, green chili, tomatoes, and spices. Cook for five-eight minutes and then add beaten yogurt. To this, add the soaked soybeans and bathua. Garnish with coriander and serve hot.

Chaulai ka saag

Heat some oil and cumin seeds in a pan. When they splutter, add in some bay leaves, ginger, and garlic. Saute until light brown. Add onions, some finely-chopped chaulai, salt, garam masala, red pepper, and coriander powder. Stir well. Leave it uncovered and cook over medium heat until it becomes soft and smooth. Optionally, you can add boiled potatoes or carrots.

Saag badi nariya

Soak and grind to paste some kali urad dal. Make small dumplings from it and let them dry. Fry them and your badis are ready! Now heat some oil in a pan and add some red chilies, mustard seeds, garlic, chaulai saag, broken badis, and some grated coconut. Mix well and then saute over a slow flame till it is cooked properly.

Chicken saagwala

Begin by heating some cumin seeds in oil. When they splutter, add bay leaves, garlic, and ginger. Now add in some onions and saute until soft. Add chicken and cook over high heat. Turn it around to cook on both sides. Add in tomato puree, salt, garam masala, and red pepper and mix well. Next, add spinach and saute for two-three minutes.