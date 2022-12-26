Lifestyle

5 stretching exercises to do if you are over 40

Wine may get better with age, but our bodies don't. As we age, our muscles weaken and joints stiffen. If your work involves sitting for long hours, or you lead a largely sedentary lifestyle, you should definitely stretch more to add some flexibility and mobility to your body. Include these five stretches in your exercise routine to age like fine wine.

Around the world

Stand with your knees slightly bent. Throw your arms up as high as you can. Then, bend to the left, squeezing all the muscles on the left side of the body. Then, slowly exhale as you return to the starting position. Make your way to the right until you're in a side bend the same way. That's one rep. Repeat thrice.

Cat-cow stretch

Get on all fours with knees pressed to the ground. To begin the cat phase, tuck your tailbone under to push your spine up, making an inverted-U shape. As you do this, lengthen your neck so that your ears come down by your biceps. Then, slowly move into the cow position by dropping your belly toward the floor, and gazing up.

Frog stretch

Get on the palms of your hands, elbows, and on your knees. Part your knees outward at a 45° degree angle. Rest your feet on their sides, so the soles of your feet are pointed outward. Lower your hips toward your feet. Hold the position for at least one minute. If you can manage, extend it for one more minute.

Hip flow

Start on all your fours. Stretch one leg directly out to the side, anchoring your heel on the ground. Keep this muscle flexed as you shift your hips backward as far as possible while keeping your spine uptight and straight. Hold for five seconds before returning to the starting position. That's one rep. Repeat the same with your other leg stretched out.

Reverse snow angel

Lie on your tummy and keep your feet shoulder-width apart. Slightly bend your knees while resting your torso and forehead on the ground. Then, lift your arms and extend your shoulders as far as possible. Move your arms slowly to and fro above your head and back as if you are making a snow angel. Do not shrug your shoulders in the process.