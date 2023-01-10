Lifestyle

Here are the top health benefits of blueberries

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 10, 2023

Blueberries are loaded with powerful antioxidants that make them super healthy

Blueberries are delicious and wholesome in equal measure. Named after their color, blueberries feature a sweet and tart flavor which makes them delicious and much-coveted ingredients for multiple recipes. These seedless fruits are usually available all year round, which makes them a favorite among many. With that said, here are five reasons why you should include blueberries in your daily diet.

May lower blood pressure

If you are dealing with high blood pressure, savoring a handful of blueberries daily could help you overcome it. As per an eight-week-long study, obese people who had a higher risk of experiencing heart-related diseases showcased a four to six percent drop in their blood pressure post consuming 50gm of blueberries daily. Many studies have shown similar findings.

May promote heart health

Besides stabilizing blood pressure, which is one of the leading factors to heart problems, blueberries also lower another such factor called oxidized LDL cholesterol levels. As per an observational study conducted with 93,600 nurses, those who consumed anthocyanins, the main antioxidants found in blueberries, were at least at a 32% lower risk of suffering a heart attack.

May improve cognitive health

Blueberries are loaded with powerful antioxidants that positively impact your brain health. A study conducted with nine adults dealing with mild cognitive impairment revealed that their brain markers improved after consuming blueberry juice daily for 12 weeks. Another study showcased that blueberries are linked to delaying the mental aging process by up to 2.5 years.

May prevent diabetes

Although blueberries are sweet and 148 gm of it has about 15 gm sugar, it is still safe for people with diabetes. The reason? Well, as per research, anthocyanins in blueberries have advantages on insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, which make them an anti-diabetic food. A study based on 32 obese people revealed that two blueberry smoothies daily significantly improved their insulin sensitivity.

May aid in muscle recovery

A strenuous workout can lead to muscle soreness, stiffness, and fatigue. However, blueberries can come to your rescue. Multiple studies around the world have found a faster rate of muscle strength recovery by consuming blueberries as it triggers adaptive events in the body that fasten the process of muscle repair. Owing to this, many athletes consume them before and after their workout regimen.