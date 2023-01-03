Lifestyle

5 exercises to eliminate that bulgy back fat

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 03, 2023, 02:25 am 2 min read

People develop back fat due to a sedentary lifestyle or a lack of cardio workouts. Excess fat commonly accumulates on the back and increases your shirt and bra size, making your body look disfigured. It is also a common indication of being overweight. Fortunately, you can get rid of your bulgy back fat by following our recommended range of back exercises.

Back extension

Lie on your stomach and straighten your legs. Place your elbows on the ground and slide your shoulders down. Engaging your glutes and core, lift your shoulders and chest off the floor. Aim to lift your head simultaneously like leaning forward, as opposed to aiming upwards and overstretching your back. Lower your back down slowly to the starting position.

Reverse fly

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart holding dumbbells at your sides. Push your pelvis back bringing your chest forward. Hinge at the hips until your chest is parallel to the floor. Make sure your core is strong, back is straight, chin tucked in and your knees slightly bent. Exhale and raise your arms out to the sides. Inhale and come back to starting position.

Side plank variations

Lie down on your side with your elbows under your shoulder. Stretch out your feet and knees to balance and lift your hips up into a side plank. Stretch your free arm towards the ceiling, straight up. Then bring the free arm down and thread it through the space underneath the body while you rotate the shoulder and hips to the floor.

Lats pulldown

Sit on the seat, adjust the thigh pads, and grasp the bar with a wide overhand grip. Make sure your back is straight and tensed. Pull the bar down to your chin while squeezing the shoulder blades together. Keep your wrists neutral the entire time without swaying your body. Slowly return the bar to full height and repeat the exercise.

Jumping plank and renegade row

Assume a plank position holding a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your wrists under your shoulders, back straight, abs tensed, and feet shoulder-width apart. Engaging your core, jump, and bring your feet close to your hands. Quickly jump out again back to a full plank. Next, draw each dumbbell up toward your waist. Place the dumbbells back down and repeat the jump.