Lifestyle

Happy birthday Salman Khan! Here's how Bollywood's "Bhai" stays fit

Happy birthday Salman Khan! Here's how Bollywood's "Bhai" stays fit

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 27, 2022, 04:10 am 3 min read

Here's wishing the 'Sultan' of Bollywood a very happy birthday

One of the most loved actors in Indian showbiz, Salman Khan has a mammoth fan following for his powerful onscreen presence and coveted fitness. Even at this age, he has the right Kick to stay fit as a fiddle, which makes him among the most handsome bachelors in India. Let's dive into his fitness secrets, as the Bollywood superstar turns 57 today!

Khan follows a very healthy lifestyle

During an interview, the actor said that it's very important for a person to follow a healthy lifestyle daily. He believes that one should always focus on getting a good amount of sleep, eating healthy, never skipping meals, and staying hydrated. He also said that one should indulge in a workout session of their choice and be consistent at it.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor never skips a workout

According to Khan's fitness trainer Manish Advilkar, the actor takes his workout sessions very seriously. He reveals that owing to jam-packed schedules when the Sultan lead is unable to make it to the gym, one may see him working out as late as 1am or 2am. "He will never miss a workout dude," said Advilkar in an interview.

The superstar does a combination of cardio and weight lifting

According to sources, Khan largely indulges in a blend of cardio and weight training. The actor performs weightlifting on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, whereas Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday are set aside for cardio. While the former includes dead lifts, dumbbell curls, and chest presses, the latter involves abs rolls, crunches, side planks, twists, etc. Each exercise is done in different sets and reps.

Besides hitting the gym, the actor also enjoys cycling around

Khan performs a combination of exercises like bench presses, weight training, treadmill, sit-ups and push-ups, circuit training, and planks. While he's more or less regular with these, on certain days he takes a break from them and simply cycles around the city. As per reports, the actor usually cycles all the way to Panvel from his place in Mumbai.

Khan's diet is his favorite 'Partner' in staying fit

He focuses on eating healthy and on time. He never skips his meals and believes that 80% of one's fitness depends on what one eats. During an interview, Khan revealed that he eats egg whites and low-fat milk for breakfast. For lunch, he has chapatis, grilled veggies, and fresh salads, while egg whites, fish, chicken, or vegetable soup are his favorite dinner options.

Khan urges all fitness enthusiasts to steer clear of steroids

"I feel no one should use steroids. In fact, a lot of people misuse them, which is really bad for their bodies because they can damage your liver and kidney. There are a lot of people who have died doing exercises in the gym because of heart failure. So, it is not the right thing to do at all," said Khan during an interview.