Happy birthday, Angad Bedi! Here are the stud's fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 06, 2023, 10:49 am 3 min read

The F.A.L.T.U star turns 40 today! When it comes to the fittest personalities from tinsel town, actor and former model Angad Bedi easily makes it to the list with his chiseled physique. A father of two, he is a big propagator of eating clean and training hard. On his birthday, let's check out what makes him the absolute dreamboat that he is.

Bedi is a fitness enthusiast and has three go-to exercises

Bedi's penchant for fitness is not hidden. Even during an injury in 2020, the actor performed certain exercises to stay fit. During an interview, he mentioned deadlifts, squats, and running as his three favorite go-to exercises. When asked to pick from these three activities, the actor took no time to say that he loves running but deadlifts are his favorite.

He trained outdoors for his role in Inside Edge

Bedi did justice to Arvind Vashishthh's character in Inside Edge with a combination of his stellar acting performance and fitness. During the same interview, he revealed that he trained like an athlete with a running coach named Brinston Miranda. He paired his outdoor training with practicing cricket, to get the right batting skills. For cricket, he trained with Mr. Vinod Raghavan.

Running his way to fitness like a pro

The 'Pink' antagonist practices a diet similar to intermittent fasting

Bedi, in 2020, started practicing an intermittent fasting-like diet which has helped him come a long way in improving his fitness and health. During an interview, the Emotional Atyachar host revealed that he gets done with his last meal of the day by 6:30 to 7 pm, and refrains from eating anything post-sunset and before sunrise. He credits actor-wife Neha Dhupia for this lifestyle.

Bedi steers clear of refined white sugar, sweets, and wheat

Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Bedi is also quite particular about what he eats. When asked, during an interview, about something that he has completely eliminated from his diet, The Zoya Factor heartthrob shared that he stays away from refined white sugar, sweets, and wheat. Citing the reason, he says that these offerings make him lethargic and contribute to unhealthy weight gain.

The Extraaa Innings T20 host shares some incredible fitness tips

For those taking their first step in fitness, Bedi shares that they should focus on eating a balanced diet at all times and train consistently. He recommends eating a lot of walnuts and dates as they give him a lot of energy for a good workout. He also suggests staying away from whey protein and keeping things as natural as possible.